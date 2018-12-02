Watch: Lakers bench goes nuts celebrating Moe Wagner's first career NBA point

Lakers first-round draft pick Moe Wagner scored the first points of his NBA career in Sunday’s game against the Suns, and his teammates were fired up about it.

Wagner went to the line in the fourth quarter of the game, with his team enjoying a 106-77 lead. He had the opportunity to score his first points at the NBA level, and he made the most of it. Wagner made his first free-throw attempt — with some help from the rim — and his teammates went nuts celebrating on the bench.

Fellow big men Tyson Chandler and JaVale McGee began jumping around and pumping their fists in celebration. Wagner then went on to make the second attempt as well.

We can’t wait until Wagner makes his first career jump shot. That should really get the bench lit.