Watch: Rapper Nelly hangs out with Bryce Harper, attempts to recruit him to Cardinals

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. — also known as Nelly — went to high school in St. Louis, where he later formed the St. Lunatics. The hit rap group took the world by storm, and produced a number of hits for fans to enjoy.

And now Nelly is doing all he can to bring the hottest MLB free agent to St. Louis, apparently.

Nelly hung out with Bryce Harper on Sunday, and he sent a message to Cardinals ownership, essentially saying that he was doing his best to recruit Harper to the team.

It’s unlikely that Nelly will be able to tip the scales, but the Cardinals are rumored to have interest in Harper, although we’re unsure if he’s a fan of the St. Lunatics or not.