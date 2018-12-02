Watch: Patrick Beverley throws ball at Mavs fan, gets ejected

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was upset with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Mavericks, and he let his frustration get the best of him, resulting in him getting ejected from the contest.
Beverley appeared to be upset with Don Knobler, a Mavericks fan who is known for sitting courtside at American Airlines Center during games. The two were seen having words at one point in the fourth quarter, which resulted in Beverley getting hit with a technical foul. Beverley then threw the ball right at Knobler, which resulted in him getting ejected.
Here’s what Knobler had to say about the incident.
As for Beverley, he had a slightly different story, which he shared with reporters after the game.
Beverley shouldn’t have done what he did, but fans really do cross the line sometimes when it comes to heckling. Both parties appear to have been in the wrong here.
