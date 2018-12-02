Watch: Patrick Beverley throws ball at Mavs fan, gets ejected

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was upset with a fan during Sunday’s game against the Mavericks, and he let his frustration get the best of him, resulting in him getting ejected from the contest.

Beverley appeared to be upset with Don Knobler, a Mavericks fan who is known for sitting courtside at American Airlines Center during games. The two were seen having words at one point in the fourth quarter, which resulted in Beverley getting hit with a technical foul. Beverley then threw the ball right at Knobler, which resulted in him getting ejected.

Patrick Beverley ejected for throwing ball at Don Knobler pic.twitter.com/YWtw3PnMme — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2018

Here’s what Knobler had to say about the incident.

This is Don Knobler, the Mavs fan who was the target of the hard bounce pass that got Patrick Beverley tossed. Knobler says he told Beverley earlier in the game, “You’re a dirty player.” After Beverley responded, Knobler said, “Your mother.” pic.twitter.com/KpUK7SswVw — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2018

As for Beverley, he had a slightly different story, which he shared with reporters after the game.

Pat Beverley said the fan crossed his line by saying “f*** your mother.” He said he wasn’t proud of being ejected. He also didn’t expect to be ejected. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 3, 2018

Beverley shouldn’t have done what he did, but fans really do cross the line sometimes when it comes to heckling. Both parties appear to have been in the wrong here.