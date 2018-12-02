Watch: Saquon Barkley somehow jumps over Bears defender for insane hurdle

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the most athletic players at his position, but he’s also strong enough to put his head down and grind for extra yards.

Barkley’s legs are built like a tree trunk, as it’s clear he spends plenty of time doing squats and deadlifts. As a result, he can jump — extremely high — and land it, too.

The Bears learned that lesson during Sunday’s game, when Barkley took flight and leaped right over Bears safety Adrian Amos. The air time on this play was ridiculous.

Is there a trampoline on the field or…? @saquon pic.twitter.com/GgZ9mig7lC — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 2, 2018

All Amos could do was sit and watch as Barkley flew over him.