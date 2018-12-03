Red Wings Forward Tyler Bertuzzi Has a Hearing

Last night, the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0. With the win, the Avalanche improved to 16-6-5. What’s even more impressive is Colorado’s 10-4-2 record on the road.

Instead of talking about an impressive shutout win by the Avalanche, we’re talking about an incident that happened at the Red Wings’ players bench.

Check out the video below.

At the 07:15 mark of the third period, Avalanche forward Matt Calvert skates past the Red Wings’ bench with the puck. Calvert passes the puck and is checked by Red Wings defenseman Mike Green. After being checked, Calvert’s stick is grabbed by Red Wings’ forward Michael Rasmussen. While trying to get his stick back, Calvert spears Tyler Bertuzzi. Post spear, Bertuzzi sheds his glove and sucker punches Calvert in the head. No penalties were assessed on the play.

For his efforts, Bertuzzi has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. We should note, Bertuzzi has never been suspended by the NHL. However, he was suspended once by the American Hockey league. In 2015, while a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Bertuzzi slew footed Toronto Marlies forward Kasperi Kapanen.

If I had to guess, Bertuzzi will probably be suspended for a game or two. That said, should Calvert’s spear be taken into consideration?

Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi will have a hearing today for roughing/unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Matt Calvert. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 3, 2018

Many of you recognize the name, Bertuzzi is the nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi.