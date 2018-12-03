LOOK: Cody Rhodes Drops Big Hint At New Wrestling Promotion With NFL Appearance

Rumors continue to swirl regarding a new promotion being launched by former WWE star Cody Rhodes and current ROH and NJPW stars The Young Bucks, and the promotion even has a rumored name – All Elite Wrestling.

When initial reports surfaced regarding the possible new promotion, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, along with NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho had their names rumored for the project, but both Jericho and JR have since taken to Twitter to shut down the rumors of their potential involvement.

Also rumored for the All Elite Wrestling project would be a significant financial backer in Shahid Khan, a Pakistani-American billionaire businessman and philanthropist who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team as well as the English Premier League club Fulham F.C.

According to a new report by WrestlingNews.co, both Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi were spotted attending the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game this past Sunday, which saw the Jaguars defeat The Indianapolis Colts by a score of 6-0.

Even more interesting than Cody and Brandi attending the game is that they were seated in a private VIP box at the TIAA Bank Field, which is typically reserved for team management and high profile team affiliates.

“Leather skirt in the FL heat. Bad call. But let’s be honest. It’s a really cute skirt”, Brandi noted on Twitter before her and Cody’s appearance at the game.

As of now, little is known about the possibility of a new promotion from Cody Rhodes and The Bucks, but Rhodes’ presence at the NFL game will certainly fuel speculation that something is in the works, and the notion of “where there is smoke, there might indeed be fire.”

Most recently, Cody Rhodes has been teasing an announcement regarding his future is forthcoming, and he even hinted at the news being “big” for pro wrestling fans. Whether that announcement includes news of his return to WWE, his re-signing with ROH and/or NJPW, All In 2, or the launch of the rumored All Elite Wrestling, remains to be seen.