Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

1 FC Nüremberg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show III — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Iowa at Michigan State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at Georgetown — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Reinhardt at East Tennessee State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Vermont at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Georgia — SEC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Troy at Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at DePaul — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College of Idaho at Montana — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Big Ten’s Best: Football Championship Game Moments — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CrossFit

Fittest on Earth-The 2018 CrossFit Games: Women’s Competition, Day 4 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Best Lessons Ever: Legendary Women — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: Sand Mastery — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Detroit — NBA TV/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Toronto — Altitude/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 7;30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Washington at Philadelphia Eagles — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at New Jersey — NHL Network/Fox Sports Sun/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Edmonton at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Fenerbahçe vs.Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

Ballon d’OR 2018 — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer —beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Caron Butler — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight