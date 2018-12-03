Re-Introducing the Bird Law Podcast

Greetings to the new members of our reading audience.

I’m glad to be contributing to The Sports Daily. Some of you may have already gotten familiar with my work over the last 2 years at The Redbird Daily and then the Cards Conclave. I am proud to represent both of those great teams here on this platform. If you are new to my work, I truly appreciate you lending your time to read my writing. Thank you.

Aside from my writing, in 2017, I teamed up with Redbird Daily, Conclave, and now Sports Daily teammate Adam Butler (read his latest work here) to launch the Bird Law podcast.

The Bird Law podcast is meant as an extension of our writing, bringing the written word to a different format and expanding on the topics we cover. Sometimes it is simply pragmatic and level-headed Cardinals-centric conversation. Sometimes we seek deeper dives rooted in statistics and analytics.

You can find the podcast on your listening platform of choice, and we welcome you do join us this year. We hope you enjoy our past and upcoming episodes, and that you find them informative.

Linked below is our 3rd episode of our 3rd season (2018-19 offseason into 2019 season).

Thanks for reading and listening.

Check out Our Latest Episode Below:

Episode 3.3 – Love Me (Non)Tender

On this episode, Rusty and Adam discuss some of the players that were made available at the non-tender deadline, and how they fit for the Cardinals. Also discussed is when and where batting handedness matters, Bryce Harper, Kyle Seager, and other quick hits in anticipation of the upcoming Winter Meetings.

Credits: Intro: Audio – “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (FOX), Music – Baker Street by Gerry Rafferty ; Outro: Music – Mr. Brightside by The Killers.