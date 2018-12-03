SPOILER: Current WWE Main Roster Star Makes NXT Return To Challenge For Championship

The so-called “talent exchange” between the WWE main roster and NXT continues, as Tyler Breeze made yet another appearance for NXT recently, and this time challenged for a yellow brand title.

According to WrestleVotes, Breeze made an appearance at the last set of NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Orlando, FL, and challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Title.

NXT SPOILER ALERT: At tonight’s tapings, Tyler Breeze returned to NXT to take on Ricochet for the North American Championship. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 29, 2018

According to live reports, Breeze was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the NXT North American Title, and Ricochet emerged from the TV tapings retaining the gold.

Breeze is not the only WWE main roster talent to make surprise NXT appearances, as Smackdown Live star Tye Dillinger also made several sporadic NXT appearances in NXT in 2018, with the idea being that WWE is able to utilize seldom used main roster talents to help bolster NXT live events, and in the case of Tyler Breeze, TV tapings. Both Breeze and Dillinger were big fan favorites during their time in NXT, and received big pops from the fans in Orlando when they appeared for the brand.

Dillinger actually took to Twitter recently and took a slight shot at his current main roster status, joking to a fan, “I’m on the main roster? In all seriousness, I love NXT. Always will.”

I’m on the main roster? 😝 In all seriousness, I love NXT. Always will. https://t.co/9YX7UnPjt9 — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) December 2, 2018

The Tweet from Dillinger fueled speculation that NXT fans might see “the perfect 10” make more appearances for NXT, as he continues to be largely absent from main roster TV. Dillinger has not appeared on Smackdown Live in weeks, with one WWE fan recently asking him “when are you going to be back on Smackdown Live and make it a perfect 10?”

As for Tyler Breeze, he remains a mostly unused talent on the Raw brand, as he awaits the return of his tag team partner Fandango, who is currently out of action after suffering an injury which required surgery.