TUF 28 Finale Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Joseph Benavidez got back to his winning ways last Friday at the TUF 28 Finale, and was the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 2,020

Gate: $204,600

Joseph Benavidez: $216,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kamaru Usman: $205,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael dos Anjos: $130,000 ($110,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Means: $108,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Juan Espino: $83,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Antonina Shevchenko: $39,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $6,000 from Kim for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mary Chiasson: $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Caraway: $31,000 ($21,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Aguilar: $28,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $5,000 from Glenn for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raoni Barcelos: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Perez: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rick Glenn: $25,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Leah Letson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darrell Horcher: $19,000 ($15,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Frazier: $18,500 ($15,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $18,500 ($15,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ji Yeon Kim: $18,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Rainey: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Batista: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julija Stoliarenko: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gutierrez: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)