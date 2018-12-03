NHL

Watch: Calgary Flames' Goalie Mike Smith's Save Of The Year Entry

Artem Anisimov tries to jam home a rebound, but Mike Smith makes a desperation skate save to preserve the Flames’ one-goal lead in the third.

