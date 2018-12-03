Watch: Diego Maradona punches Dorados fan after loss to Atletico San Luis

Dorados manager Diego Maradona is known to have a short temper, and it appeared to get the best of him on Sunday.

His team was squaring off against Atletico San Luis in the second division final, after having beaten them 1-0 in the first leg. Unfortunately for them, an own goal saw them begin to unravel, and they wont on to lose, 4-2.

Maradona, however, was not on the touchline. He was forced to watch the match from the stands as a spectator, as punishment for arguing with officials in the first leg.

Things got ugly after the match, when a fan began hurling insults at the Dorados manager on his way out of the stadium. Maradona responded by confronting the fan, then appearing to punch him, as you can see below.

Maradona ya aprendió bien el “mexicano”. Mientras mienta madres pide que lo suelten para ir a golpear a alguien. pic.twitter.com/d4vbesooY6 — mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) December 3, 2018

It will be interesting to see if Maradona is disciplined for his actions. Then again, given his history, it wasn’t all that surprising.