UFC 231 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The 10th Island was rocking last night for Max Holloway, and he didn’t disappoint, as he successfully defended his strap and was the top earner at UFC 231.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights (Holloway & Ortega is based on their reported purses they would have earned at UFC 226). So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 19,039

Gate: $2,400,000

Max Holloway: $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Ortega: $330,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Santos: $172,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gunnar Nelson: $168,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Valentina Shevchenko: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimi Manuwa: $130,000 ($120,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elias Theodorou: $81,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $74,000 ($64,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha: $56,000 ($51,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Katona: $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nina Ansaroff: $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matthew Lopez: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dhiego Lima: $35,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chad Laprise: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $32,000 ($22,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandar Rakic: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Bochniak: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Nelson: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)