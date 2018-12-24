Dwayne Harris makes magic on 99-yard punt return TD (Video)

Raiders return man Dwayne Harris turned what looked to be nothing into something big during Monday’s game against the Broncos.

Harris was preparing to field the first punt of the game, but the Broncos had great coverage on the play, and they attempted to down the ball inside the five-yard line.

It initially appeared as if the Broncos did down the ball near the one-yard line, but the play was not blown dead by the officials, so Harris casually picked the ball up and began running with it — evading two would-be tacklers for what could’ve potentially been a safety. He then picked up steam and went running up the sideline, clearly catching the Broncos off guard. Harris kept on running all the way to the end zone, for the 99-yard touchdown.

WHAT A PLAY. Dwayne Harris goes 99 YARDS for a punt return TD! #RaiderNation 📺: #DENvsOAK on ESPN pic.twitter.com/KhzAkZZIf2 — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2018

Harris made magic on a special night in the Bay Area, given that it may be the final home game the Raiders play at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.