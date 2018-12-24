Watch: Marshawn Lynch lights Al Davis Memorial Torch before game

It was lit at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday night — literally.

The Raiders played a home game at the venue for what could be the final time on Monday, and they called on one of the most popular athletes in the Bay Area to get the fans excited for the showdown against the Broncos.

Marshawn Lynch may not have played in the game, as he’s been on injured reserve since October, but he did make a bit of an impact before it kicked off. Lynch lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch, much to the delight of Raiders fans.

Marshawn Lynch lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch. For Oakland. pic.twitter.com/n1sCS4Ch6g — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 25, 2018

Lynch knows how to get the party started, as he showed on Monday night.