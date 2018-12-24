Watch: Raiders fans dance on dugout, run onto field after game

The Raiders played a home game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for perhaps the final time on Monday night, and fans didn’t seem to be ready to leave after the final whistle blew.

Oakland defeated Denver, 27-14, and fans were fired up over the win against their divisional foe. And given that it was likely the final home game the Raiders will play at that particular venue, the majority of the fans remained in the stands to party after the big win.

Most fans stayed in their seats, while a few others got on top of the dugout and began dancing to music, as you can see in the video below.

Game just ended. Party just started. pic.twitter.com/WEx58ftYHD — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) December 25, 2018

Not only that, a few fans even ran onto the field, which led to them getting tackled by security.

Fans are running onto the field and getting tackled. Mayhem ensuing … — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 25, 2018

Pretty crazy out here. Fans dancing on the dugout. About four fans ran on the field and were all tackled by security. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) December 25, 2018

Hopefully security is eventually able to escort everyone out in an orderly fashion, as it would be a shame for this joyful celebration to turn ugly, especially on Christmas Eve.

Nevertheless, it’s understandable why the fans don’t want to leave, given how much history the Raiders have at the stadium.