Watch: This video of Jon Gruden mic'd up for Broncos game is amazing

Watch: This video of Jon Gruden mic'd up for Broncos game is amazing

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had all the feels in Monday’s game against the Broncos, and we can now see all of them.

Gruden was mic’d up for the game, which wasn’t a huge surprise, given that his former employer, ESPN, had the TV rights to broadcast it. Making Gruden front-and-center in the team’s final game at Oakland-Alameda Memorial Coliseum was pretty easy decision.

It was also a wise one, given the emotions he displayed on the field during the game. Check out some of his best reactions n the video below.

We can’t wait for more of this next season.

