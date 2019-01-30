WWE NXT Spoilers: Big Title Change Takes Place At This Week's TV Tapings

Just off the Royal Rumble event and the Superstars of NXT are back at Full Sail University to tape action for the next several weeks as we head toward WrestleMania weekend and Takeover: New York.

The big news of the night was that Velveteen Dream, as the winner of the Worlds Collide tournament put together featuring stars from NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, announced his future plans.

By winning the tournament, Velveteen Dream had the ability to challenge for a title on any of the three brands involved in the competition, and Dream told Johny Gargano in a face-to-face altercation that he will be coming for his NXT North American title.

Gargano, who just won the title from Ricochet in a fantastic match at Takeover: Phoenix, was facing his first title defense. Velveteen Dream, one of the top talents for some time in NXT, was looking for his first title reign.

Scoop #48: The New NXT North American Champion, The Velveteen Dream pic.twitter.com/i1daPkrghv — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 31, 2019

Velveteen Dream would go on to win the match with his “Purple Rainmaker” elbow drop, pinning Gargano to take his title! This is the moment fans of the Dream have been waiting for and it builds into the big match that NXT has planned for this Sunday.

At halftime of Super Bowl LIII, Halftime Heat will stream live on the WWE Network. The team of Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Ricochet will battle Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole.