The Betting Window for February 1-3

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Demian Maia -185 over Lyman Good ($5)

Renato Moicano -140 over Jose Aldo ($10)

Livia Renata Souza -230 over Sarah Frota ($40)

Eleider Alvarez -175 over Sergey Kovalev ($15)

Richard Commey -600 over Isa Chaniev ($30)

I think that sun has set on Kovy. It sucks, but it happens. I thought he was robbed in both of his Ward fights, but that seems to have taken a lot out of him mentally and physically. I think he gets finished again. It wasn’t a flash knockout in the first fight, he got dropped over and over again.

As for Aldo, my 2019 of picking against former legends continues. Moicano is a monster, and while Aldo is still a fantastic fighter, he doesn’t have that extra gear he needs to get past the young lions in the division, and Moicano might be the biggest one.

Last Week: $ +3.83

Year To Date: $ -5.46

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.