Best Multivitamins 2019: Buying Guide

If you walk through the supplements section in health food stores, you’ll see hundreds of different products.

Many bright colors will catch your eye and you’ll notice one main type of supplement – multivitamins. And for good reason – multivitamins are one of the most beneficial supplements you can take for health and performance [1].

It’s easy to just pick up a budget multivitamin in an attempt to improve your health.

But what if we told you that the cheap products only contain synthetic nutrients that aren’t absorbed and utilized by your body very well? Pretty shocking, right? We thought the same thing when we found out too.

Basically, there are many things that you probably don’t know about when it comes to multivitamins.

Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered in this article – at the end, we’ll show you the best of the best – the multivitamin we recommend, after spending countless hours researching and testing various products.

What are Multivitamins?

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that multivitamin supplements contain numerous vitamins. But those that really don’t know much about these products might not know that they also come with essential minerals too.

It’s important to know that vitamin and mineral essentials are vital for optimal sports performance and general health. And while you should be trying to obtain as much of your nutritional daily requirements from food as possible, it’s not realistic for most people.

Up to 70% of Adults are Deficient in Vitamin D

Even if you’re spending hours planning and prepping your meals, you’re still unlikely to be consuming the recommended amount of each vitamin or mineral.

That’s because it’s very difficult to consume optimal dosages of certain nutrients. For example, Vitamin D is naturally synthesized from sunlight, but many adults spend too much time indoors (in offices etc) or simply don’t live in ‘sunny’ countries.

It’s quite common knowledge that Vitamin D deficiency is an issue for most adults [2]. As you can see by this subtitle, up to 70% of adults are deficient in this nutrient – that’s a big number.

Not only that, you might be even more surprised to hear that up to 25% of adults are deficient in Vitamin C [3]. So, you can see why multivitamins can play a role in supporting your health.

What are Water-Soluble and Fat-Soluble Vitamins?

It’s important to know that Vitamin C isn’t the only important vitamin, regardless of what adverts on TV tell you…

There are a whole range of vitamins that you need to know about; these can be split into 2 different groups, water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins.

But what’s the difference? Don’t worry, it’s nothing too complicated.

In a nutshell, water-soluble vitamins can be expelled by your body, so you can’t really consume ‘too much’. However, fat-soluble vitamins can build up in your system, so you need to keep an eye on how much you consume daily.

Don’t let that put you off fat-soluble vitamins, though. They are some of the most beneficial nutrients when consumed in the correct dosages.

It’s also worth noting that budget multivitamins don’t usually contain fat-soluble vitamins at all – making them lower value for money.

Here is a list of the water-soluble vitamins:

Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, B12

Vitamin C

Here are the fat-soluble vitamins:

Vitamin A

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K1 & K2

Benefits of Multivitamins

You’re probably reading this article because you’re thinking about buying a multivitamin product. So, you’re probably actively trying to fuel your body with more vitamins and minerals to perform better in general – a main benefit of taking these products.

However, some people are still unaware about some other benefits that come with the same package.

Take a look at the main benefits from taking multivitamins:

Eliminate Vitamin & Mineral Deficiency

You might be thinking that vitamin and mineral deficiency isn’t very common and that eating a few veggies and fruits will save you.

However, while it certainly does help to consume vegetables with each meal (and include a variety of fruit in your diet), we’ll remind you that up to 70% of adults have shown to be deficient in Vitamin D; this nutrient isn’t something that you can get optimal amounts of very easily.

Enhanced Sporting Performance

When you think about supplements for improving your sporting performance, you will probably automatically think about pre-workouts. And you’re not wrong that these products are created to deliver this benefit.

However, don’t forget that exercise has shown to induce oxidative stress [4].

Where does this tie in? Well, nutrient antioxidants (Vitamin A, C and E) have shown to help combat exercise-induced oxidative stress [5], therefore helping you perform to the best of your ability.

As a result, taking an effective multivitamin supplement with a high absorption rate will ensure you don’t suffer from any vitamin or mineral deficiencies.

Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

This is an interesting one that you probably didn’t know about.

While reducing vitamin deficiency is a more obvious benefit that multivitamins offer, reduced risk of cardiovascular (heart) disease isn’t.

One study in particular has shown that it is capable of reducing cardiovascular disease, so multivitamins certainly offer a variety of value to your health [6].

Decreased Cognitive Decline

In terms of supplements that boost cognition, a quality nootropic such as Mind Lab Pro is going to be your best option.

However, multivitamin supplements are known to help reduce cognitive decline generally, as well as episodic memory in older men too [7].

Ultimately, this goes to show just how beneficial an effective multivitamin supplement can be.

Cheap Synthetic vs Premium Multivitamins

At the start of the article we mentioned that buying budget multivitamins from supermarkets wasn’t ideal.

This is because cheaper products contain synthetic, isolated nutrients that simply aren’t used very well by your body – studies have even shown that these isolated nutrients can even be damaging to your health.

On the other hand, premium multivitamins usually contain nutrients that are closer to the ‘real thing’; they should come paired with enzymes and cofactors that are naturally occurring in foods to ensure higher absorption rates [8].

Ultimately, that is the difference between cheap synthetic products and premium multivitamins. And trust us, it makes a world of difference.

Saying that, even some multivitamins that claim to be ‘premium’ still contain synthetic, isolated nutrients (without any enzymes and cofactors). So, it’s extremely important to analyze each product for yourself for these details.

Should Men & Women Have Gender-Oriented Multivitamins?

This is an interesting question, because for some supplements it doesn’t necessarily benefit you to have gender unique products.

You’ve no doubt seen the supplements plastered with pink that are targeted at the female market – this is a bit of a ‘red flag’ when looking for effective products in our honest opinion.

But one of the exceptions where having gender unique products is beneficial is multivitamins. We’ll explain more why below…

Men and women require different levels of nutrients

Q: Why do men and women benefit from gender-oriented multivitamins?

A: Because men and women both require different amounts of certain nutrients.

For example, women benefit from consuming slightly higher dosages of iron, due to such factors as menstrual bleeding [9]. In fact, this is one of the reasons why iron deficiency is common in women.

However, you still shouldn’t be sold simply by colorful packaging. Be sure to check a multivitamins supplement facts label and go for more professional looking products.

Best Multivitamin Supplement: Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi

Over 25 vitamins and minerals in optimal dosages

Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi is a product that will help you feel and perform at your best daily.

You only have to look at its Supplement Facts label to see that this is a high-quality multivitamin; it contains over 25 vitamins and minerals in optimal dosages, delivering at least 100% of the recommended daily values for the majority.

‘Nature Identical’ Vitamins & Minerals

Our favorite thing about the Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi is their groundbreaking ‘BioGenesis’ technology. Using a patented process, they ‘grow’ vitamins and minerals that are nature-identical; complete with natural co-factors and enzymes as nature intended. The result is a multivitamin that is ultra-clean, pure and highly bioavailable.

Basically, the vitamins and minerals in Performance Lab’s Whole-Food Multi are significantly better-absorbed and utilized by your body than ordinary, synthetic vitamins and minerals found in other products.

Completely safe dosages of fat-soluble vitamins

Remember that fat-soluble vitamins can build-up in your system, so you should always keep an eye on the dosages of them in products such as multivitamins.

Well, there’s no need to worry with this product; we’ve analyzed Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi and found only safe levels of Vitamin A, D, E, K1 & 2 to be contained in its formula.

That means you can stay safe from any side effects and experience numerous health benefits from this multivitamin.

Vegan Friendly, Prebiotic-infused capsules for better digestion

The number of people leading vegetarian and vegan lifestyles is climbing year after year.

But most supplements use capsules made from gelatin, meaning vegans/vegetarians are excluded from taking those products.

And supplements with capsules labeled as vegan and/or vegetarian-friendly’? Well, those capsules are made from “cellulose”. Which is an abbreviation of hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) … a semi-synthetic polymer. Um… no thanks.

The good news is that everyone can use Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi and feel good about it. Why? Their capsules are made using their unique NutriCaps technology – vegan and vegetarian-friendly capsules made from fermented tapioca – a prebiotic fiber.

So as well as being clean and safe, an additional bonus is that Performance Lab’s NutriCaps capsules improve your digestive health too – due to the prebiotic content – which is yet more proof that this company has perfected even the smallest details.

– To Learn More or Buy Direct, Visit: www.PerformanceLab.com –

Tips on Choosing the Best Multivitamins

We’ve recommended Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi to you, so we wanted to show you what we look for when choosing a multivitamin.

Take a look:

Over 10 Ingredients in Optimal Dosages

With any supplement, it’s vital that you conduct some research before popping a pill.

This should go without saying; you need to know exactly what you’re putting into your body to stay safe.

But you’ll be surprised to see how many people don’t check which ingredients and dosages are contained in a supplement before pressing the ‘buy now’ button.

Ultimately, checking that a multivitamin has more than 10 ingredients (including optimal dosages of both water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins & minerals) will help you choose a good product.

No Synthetic, Isolated Vitamins and Minerals

If you want a safe and effective product, we recommend finding a multivitamin that doesn’t contain any synthetic or isolated vitamins or minerals.

We mentioned this earlier, but we’ll repeat that it’s because synthetic, isolated nutrients that are found in budget products are mostly expelled due to having a poor absorption rate – meaning you’re not getting many benefits from them.

As a result, you should always check that a product contains the necessary enzymes and cofactors to ensure that it has a high absorption rate.

Conclusion

After reading this article, you’re probably surprised by how many things you should be looking out for, in order to help you buy the right product.

As we’ve mentioned, there’s a reason why so many people buy cheap synthetic multivitamins – they’re easy to buy in stores. But it’s certainly not a good idea to choose this option, in our honest opinion.

We recommend Performance Lab Whole-Food Multi because of its innovative features, such as its ‘BioGenesis’ system; these nutrients grown and harvested to be as close to real food as possible, so that your body absorbs the vitamins and minerals (instead of expelling them, like it would do with cheaper synthetic products).

Ultimately, an effective multivitamin will not only help prevent nutritional deficiencies, but it will ensure that your body is performing optimally – both physically and mentally – in work, sports, and life.

References:

[1] National Institute of Health. Multivitamin/mineral supplements. Available online: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/MVMS-Consumer/

[2] Naeem, Z. Vitamin D Deficiency- An Ignored Epidemic. Int J Health Sci (Qassim). 2010 Jan; 4(1): V–VI.

[3] Mosdol, A. Estimated prevalence and predictors of vitamin C deficiency within UK’s low-income population. Journal of Public Health; Vol. 30: No. 4, pp. 456 –460.

[4] Powers, S.K. Exercise-Induced Oxidative Stress: Cellular Mechanisms and Impact on Muscle Force Production. Physiol Rev. 2008 Oct; 88(4): 1243–1276.

[5] Yavari, A. Exercise-Induced Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants. Asian J Sports Med. 2015 Mar; 6(1): e24898.

[6] Bailey, R. L. Multivitamin-mineral use is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease mortality among women in the United States. J Nutr. 2015 Mar; 145(3): 572-8

[7] Berg, J.M. Biochemistry. 5th edition. New York: W H Freeman; 2002.

[8] Harris, E. Effects of a multivitamin, mineral and herbal supplement on cognition and blood biomarkers in older men: a randomised, placebo-controlled trial. Hum Psychopharmacol. 2012 Jul; 27(4): 370-7.

[9] Lia, A. B. The association between subjective assessment of menstrual bleeding and measures of iron deficiency anemia in premenopausal African-American women: a cross-sectional study. BMC Womens Health. 2016; 16: 50.