Cody Rhodes Says AEW Roster Is 'Growing Every Day', Several New Talent Acquisitions Revealed

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its big Double Or Nothing PPV event taking place on May 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of the big PPV, AEW will be holding a Double Or Nothing ticket announcement party in Vegas, and the following press release has been issued to The Floor Seat offering more ticket party information.

ALL ELITE WRESTLING SLAMMING INTO VEGAS NEXT WEEK FOR ‘DOUBLE OR NOTHING’ TICKET ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY — The Elite to Reveal On-Sale Date, New Talent and Partnerships on Thursday, Feb. 7 — LAS VEGAS (January 31, 2019) – All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite, today unveiled plans for the highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING ticket announcement party next week in Las Vegas. On the heels of their riotous launch rally in Jacksonville, The Elite are looking to raise the bar even higher as they aim to astound and exhilarate fans at the DOUBLE OR NOTHING party on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. PST at the Splash Pool at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The event is open to fans on a limited capacity, first come first served basis. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes will reveal spectacular new signings, exciting new partnerships, ticket on-sale information and a surprise special guest. In addition, “Hangman” Adam Page and SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) will partake in the festivities. In true Elite style, fans can expect a slice of the unexpected with all this talent on one stage. Fans can watch the event live starting at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST on BeingTheElite.com (YouTube), @AEWrestling (Twitter), /TheYoungBucks (Facebook) and @TheBrandiRhodes (Instagram). Fans can also interact on all these platforms using the hashtag #AEW. “We promised to change the wrestling landscape in 2019, and it’s already starting to shift,” said Cody Rhodes, AEW Executive Vice President. “Our roster is growing every day with awesome acquisitions, we’re gathering incredible momentum among our fanbase, and we’re poised to sell out the DOUBLE OR NOTHING event in record speed. Whether you can join us in person next week or plan to follow the news socially, get ready to party with us on February 7, and let’s start the countdown to DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25.” DOUBLE OR NOTHING will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25. Stay tuned for more info at BeingTheElite.com (YouTube), @AEWrestling (Twitter), /TheYoungBucks (Facebook) and @TheBrandiRhodes (Instagram).

With regards to the growing AEW talent roster, F4WOnline.com recently reported that both Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor have finished up with New Japan Pro Wrestling and are expected to sign with AEW.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported via Wrestling Observer Radio that both Sammy Guevara and Kylie Rae are also headed to All Elite Wrestling, and their deals are expected to be signed in the coming weeks.