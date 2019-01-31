Backstage Update On Dolph Ziggler's WWE Future Following Surprise 'Royal Rumble' Appearance

WWE star Dolph Ziggler is no stranger to toying with the public via interviews, as he claimed prior to the Royal Rumble PPV that he was taking a “hiatus” from WWE amidst rumors that he might be on his way out of the company.

Reports at the time indicated that Ziggler turned down an offer to become a backstage producer in WWE, which lead to obvious speculation that The Showoff might be entertaining the idea of jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

However, Ziggler surprised fans when he made an appearance in the Royal Rumble match this past Sunday, leading to new speculation that his claims of being on “hiatus” were all a work and part of some ongoing storyline.

It appears, however, as if rumors surrounding Dolph Ziggler’s status and future in WWE are not entirely untrue, as Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Ziggler was in fact offered a backstage role in the company.

“[WWE] did talk to [Ziggler] about being a producer, and he still wants to wrestle,” said Meltzer. “That’s kind of where it stands.”

It appears as if WWE and Ziggler might be at somewhat of a stalemate regarding his future, as the company would like to see him transition from the ring into a backstage role, but Ziggler wants to continue his in-ring career.

Ziggler recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and during the interview he did admit he considers working for other companies on a consistent basis.

“Even if I was 10,000-0 I would still be wondering what else was out there,” said Ziggler. “I think about that every single day.”

Most recently, WWE used Ziggler in a prominent role to help elevate the returning Drew McIntyre, and that relationship came to an end when McIntyre turned on Ziggler. Aside from an appearance in the Royal Rumble match, the last time Dolph Ziggler appeared on TV he was assaulted by McIntyre following a steel cage match on the New Year’s special edition of Raw.