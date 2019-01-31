Look: Rob Gronkowski's hot cheerleader girlfriend Camille Kostek gushes about his triceps, more

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a good-looking guy with a larger-than-life personality, so it’s no surprise that he has a beautiful girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Kostek is a former Patriots cheerleader, which is actually how the two first met. And in case you haven’t seen photos of her — she’s stunning, by the way — you’ll want to check some out below.

She recently revealed that Gronk’s large triceps are quite ticklish. And apparently, the big fella enjoys being tickled.

Esp on his triceps 😂 https://t.co/KcienDKOVQ — Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) January 31, 2019

It does feel good, Gronk. We agree. Kostek also posted this funny tweet earlier in the week.

Not pregnant, but we can keep practicing 😏 https://t.co/osp9qf3POT — Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) January 29, 2019

And, without further ado, here are some photos of Kostek.