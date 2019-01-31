NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs New Orleans)

20 points, 9-16 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

The Joker and the Nuggets keep on rolling.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!