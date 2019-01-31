Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Jan 30, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) and guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs New Orleans)

20 points, 9-16 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

The Joker and the Nuggets keep on rolling.

 

