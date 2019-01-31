New boss same as the old boss in Baltimore

If you were anticipating an entirely new direction for the Ravens franchise after putting up with the same-old methodology that seemed stale ever since the team’s Super Bowl win in 2012/13, you might be disappointed. Team owner Steve Bisciotti has decided to extend head coach John Harbaugh’s contract through 2022, most likely at a guaranteed rate of $10 million per year; and the new GM (Eric DeCosta) is basically the carbon-copy protege of the old GM (Ozzie Newsome).

No one will openly admit it, but the Ravens as an organization are gambling the next four years of Ravens football on their belief that they have found a dynamic franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who has coincidentally four more years left on his rookie contract.

That’s a huge gamble. Some critics are saying that Jackson’s emergence as a running-style playmaker in relief of the injured Joe Flacco was a fluke. Yes, the drastic change from a West Coast offense to basically a college read-option offense threw the league for a loop, getting the Ravens to a 10-6 finish after a 4-5 start. But in the playoffs, Jackson and his system of offense were dissected and dismantled by the San Diego Chargers. Hitching the next four years of Ravens football to the development of Jackson into a complete NFL quarterback is risky business.

Yet the owner and his management team are up to the challenge, based upon their saying all the right things.

At last Friday’s press conference, where Harbaugh’s new four-year contract was a major topic of discussion, the coach looked at DeCosta sitting in the auditorium and expressed enthusiasm about working with someone he knows so well.