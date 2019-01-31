The Blues will be on 101 ESPN radio beginning in 2019-20

The St. Louis Blues will have a new radio home beginning with the 2019-20 season. The Blues and 101 ESPN have signed a new four-year deal that will keep the team on the FM station through the 2022-23 season.

Despite moving to a new home, the Blues’ radio commentary team won’t be changing. Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will continue to call all of the action that will be heard on 101.1 FM, stlouisblues.com, 101espn.com, the NHL app and the ESPN app.

The switch will increase the amount of overall coverage Blues fans will enjoy. New dedicated content, including over-the-air shows, will come as 101 ESPN becomes the new home of the Blues.

KMOX 1120 will continue to air Blues games for the remainder of the 2018-19 season and will wrap up their partnership after 12 years.