Video of Dirk Nowitzki, Kristaps Porzingis draining shots together has Mavericks fans excited after trade with Knicks

Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Mavericks on Thursday, in a blockbuster trade that shocked the NBA world.

The Knicks received two future first-round draft picks in the deal, which clearly showed that the Mavericks feel they’re ready to win again. A core of Dennis Smith Jr. (although he could be traded), Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Porzingis and others figures to give opposing teams fits. The Mavs will be fun to watch once Porzingis returns, and we can’t wait to watch him run the pick-and-roll with Luka Doncic.

Video of Porzingis and Nowitzki getting up shots during a workout in 2017 has surfaced in the wake of the trade, and you can check it out below.

Learning from the legend! Dirk Nowitzki & Kristaps Porzingis swishing from downtown during a workout in 2017. (Via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/IztK00hHgD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 31, 2019

Can’t wait to see the two of them playing together.