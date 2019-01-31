WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Shoots On Dean Ambrose Leaving, Becky Lynch Owns Vince McMahon On Twitter, New XFL Partnership

WWE star Dolph Ziggler, who surprised fans by making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match after claiming just days before the PPV that he was taking a hiatus from WWE, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During the show, Ziggler commented on his Rumble appearance, his future in WWE, and more.

Ziggler also commented on this week’s news that Dean Ambrose will be leaving WWE when his contract expires in April, and admitted he is surprised to see Ambrose leaving. Ziggler added, “[Dean] is always in a prominent role and is beloved by the fans so I didn’t see it coming.”

Becky Lynch Has Incredible Response To Vince McMahon

Move over, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch is the new master of WWE social media accounts, as she recently fired back at Vince McMahon after the Chairman of the Board offered Lynch a happy birthday, Tweeting, “Unflinching, uncompromising and unmistakably The Man. Happy Birthday to Becky Lynch!”

Got some new earrings to match that brass ring I own. https://t.co/9wdxbRgoYW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2019

New XFL Partnership

