Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 1

5:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Weigh-Ins (ESPN+/ESPN2)

6:00pm: Glory 63 Prelims (YouTube)

7:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Duke (ACC Network)

7:00pm: NC State vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

7:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Bucknell vs. North Carolina (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Rutgers vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Spartyka Fight League 37 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Glory 63 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Xtreme Fight Night 356 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Iowa State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: West Virginia vs. Army (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: GCC Kickboxing: Team USA vs. Team Canada ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 59 (AXS)

10:00pm: Dominic Wade vs. Martin Fidel Rios/DeAndre Ware vs. Ronald Ellis (Showtime)

Saturday February 2

11:00am: MMA Challenge Pro 9 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Hofstra vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

12:00pm: Bloomsburg/Northern Illinois vs. Michigan State (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: European Beatdown 5 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Brown vs. Penn (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Lock Haven vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Maryland vs. Wisconsin (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: CWS Fight Night 4 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: North Carolina vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

2:30pm: Sergio Garcia vs. Ted Cheeseman/Craig Richards vs. Jake Ball (DAZN)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Harvard vs. Penn (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: KASAI Super Series (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 315 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Elite Amateur Fight League: Illinois vs. Indiana ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 38 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: USA vs. Mexico Prelims (FREE)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: USA vs. Mexico ($29.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev/Carmine Tommasone vs. Oscar Valdez (ESPN)

10:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 100 (FloGrappling)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday January 27

2:00am: QUINTET Fight Night 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: Rutgers vs. Princeton (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Nebraska vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Sacred Heart vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Ohio vs. Central Michigan (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Minnesota vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

2:30pm: Oklahoma State vs. Lehigh (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Iowa State vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Fresno State vs. Wyoming (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: UFC 234 Countdown (ESPN)

9:00pm: Wyoming vs. CSU Bakersfield (ESPN3)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man willing to watch your local city’s cable access channel if that means he can avoid seeing Bill Bellichick and Tom Brady’s face has plenty of facepunching to distract him.

1a. Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev/Carmine Tommasone vs. Oscar Valdez: Krusher gets his rematch after his stunning knockout loss to Alvarez, but even better than that is how damned deep this card is, legit four-deep.

1b. UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II: Again, the depth. Aldo/Moicano as a co-main, Maia in the three-spot, Livia opening up the main card. Awesome depth.

3. QUINTET Fight Night 2: QUINTET goes to the Land of the Rising Sun for their team grappling competition. And look, it’s Minowaman! He’s back!

4. KASAI Super Series: As far as grappling cards go, Quintet’s format is more fun, but the star power is higher at KASAI. Gordon Ryan, Bruno Bastos, Tex Johnson, etc…

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 59: No title fights, but Christian Aguilera and David Michaud is about as good of a non-title headliner as LFA can put on.

6. Dominic Wade vs. Martin Fidel Rios/DeAndre Ware vs. Ronald Ellis: Not one, not two, but THREE secondary titles on the line! A true ShoBox main event, gotta think the winner graduates after this.

7. Fight To Win Pro 100: Coming soon to F2W: Judo! Yessir, coming next month. I love this promotion.

8. UFC 234 Countdown: Don’t call it 233, as that show doesn’t exist, but it’s 234! Also known as the end of Anderson Silva.

9. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship: USA vs. Mexico: Crazy that Bare Knuckle is actually cultivating a roster of regulars. Alas, Bec, Lytle, Julian Lane, Riggs, Beltran, etc.. are good to go on just about every card. It’ll be fun to watch Leonard Garcia bare-knuckle shadowbox, also.

10. Super Bowl LIII: Fuck Dana White, and fuck the Pats!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: D’Angelo Marshall (29-6-1) vs. Demoreo Dennis (9-5) [Glory 63]

4. CWS Middleweight Championship: Berat Aliu (c) (66-14-1) vs. Ramba Giger (17-7-1) [CWS Fight Night 4]

3. CWS Heavyweight Championship: Vladimir Tok (c) (46-12) vs. Lukasz Krupadziorow (9-4) [CWS Fight Night 4]

2. Middleweight Bout: Jacob Rodriguez (2-2) vs. Jason Wilnis (31-9-1) [Glory 63]

1. Glory Featherweight Championship: Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (c) (160-36-2) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (38-9) [Glory 63]

BOXING

5. NABF/NABA/USBA Lightweight Championships: Diego Magdaleno (31-2) vs. Teofimo Lopez (11-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Vacant NABA/USBO/WBC Continental Super Middleweight Championships: DeAndre Ware (12-1-2) vs. Ronald Ellis (15-0-2) [ShoBox]

3. Vacant IBF World Lightweight Championship: Isa Chaniev (13-1) vs. Richard Commey (27-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBO World Featherweight Championship: Oscar Valdez (c) (24-0) vs. Carmine Tommasone (19-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Eleider Alvarez (c) (24-0) vs. Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza (12-1) vs. Sarah Frota (9-0) [UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II]

4. Welterweight Bout: Demian Maia (25-9) vs. Lyman Good (20-4) [UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II]

3. Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (25-8) vs. David Teymur (8-1) [UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II]

2. Featherweight Bout: Jose Aldo (27-4) vs. Renato Moicano (13-1-1) [UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II]

1. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (21-5-1) vs. Raphael Assuncao (27-5) [UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt 170lb No-Gi Bout: Marcio Andre vs. Renato Canuto [KASAI Super Series]

4. Black Belt Heavyweight No-Gi Bout: Ricardo Abreu vs. Tex Johnson [KASAI Super Series]

3. Black Belt Heavyweight No-Gi Bout: Bruno Bastos vs. Tom Deblass [KASAI Super Series]

2. QUINTET Team Tournament [QUINTET Fight Night 2]

1. Black Belt Heavyweight No-Gi Bout: Gordon Ryan vs. Joao Gabriel Rocha [KASAI Super Series]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Three more buckeroos after last weekend, ladies and gents! Slow and steady wins this race!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Oscar Valdez over Carmine Tommasone

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Top Rank on ESPN/UFC Fight Night

Upset of the Week: David Teymur over Charles Oliveira

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev