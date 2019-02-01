Featured Story

Did The Timberwolves Salvage Their Season By Beating The Grizzlies?

Did The Timberwolves Salvage Their Season By Beating The Grizzlies?

Featured Story

Did The Timberwolves Salvage Their Season By Beating The Grizzlies?

Dear Timberwolves fans,

You know what happened on Wednesday…

Time to face the facts: You saw it!

You saw what the Timberwolves did to win that game against the Grizzlies.

99-97! On a game-winning shot by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Featured Story, Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail, NBA, Timberwolves

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured Story
Home