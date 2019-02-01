Did The Timberwolves Salvage Their Season By Beating The Grizzlies?

Dear Timberwolves fans,
You know what happened on Wednesday…
Time to face the facts: You saw it!
You saw what the Timberwolves did to win that game against the Grizzlies.
99-97! On a game-winning shot by Karl-Anthony Towns.
