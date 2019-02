Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Álvarez vs. Kovalev, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Weigh-In — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation, Main Street Armory, Rochester, NY

Vacant NABA Super Middleweight Title

Ronald Ellis vs. DeAndre Ware — Showtime, 10 p.m.

PBC Collection: Wilder vs. Washington — FS1, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

Hannover 96 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn at Cornell — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Western Illinois — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — FS1, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin — FS1, 8 p.m.

Wright State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Report — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Yale — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at College of Charleston — CAA.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Elon — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at North Carolina-Wilmington — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnicpiac at Monmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

All-Star Challenge — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports, 8 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Maine at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at Nebraska-Omaha — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Yale at Harvard — NESN, 3:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Curling

Curling World Cup: 3rd Leg, Jönköping Curling Club, Jönköping, Sweden

United States vs. Sweden (men’s) — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Saudi International, Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, Stadium Course, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 22

SD Huesca vs. Real Valladoid — beiN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beiN Sports, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 59, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Welterweights

David Michaud vs. Christian Aguilera — AXS TV, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony: Class of 2019 — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York — ESPN/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston, 7;30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami — TSN2/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Houston at Denver — ESPN/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Altitude, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Game Night — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Pick’Em — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Prime — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2018 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Washington — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh — TSN5/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Sun/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — TSN4/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Minnesota at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

-Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Fenerbahçe SK vs. Göztepe — beIN Sports, 12:25 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra (season premiere) — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show live from the Super Bowl — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show live from the Super Bowl — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Michael Brockers & Rodger Saffold — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)