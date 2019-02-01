GamblingCompliance signs up for SBC’s Betting on Football & Betting on Sports America

Sports betting media and events company Sports Betting Community (SBC) and leading regulatory intelligence portal GamblingCompliance have joined forces in order to improve the dialogue around gambling regulations.



The partnership will see GamblingCompliance become the lead partner on the key compliance and regulatory tracks at SBC’s upcoming Betting on Football (19-23 March) and Betting on Sports America (23-25 April) conferences.



It will also see an enhanced coverage of GamblingCompliance’s Annual Global Regulatory Awards (1 May) across the SBC News network, which includes SBC News, CasinoBeats, SBC Americas, and InsiderSport.



SBC Founder and CEO Rasmus Sojmark commented: “Compliance is such a key aspect of the gambling industry these days, we’ve been giving the subject an enhanced presence at our conferences. Given the respect and knowledge GamblingCompliance has in this area, it seemed a perfect opportunity to work together.”



GamblingCompliance’s Head of Global Research Services Andrew Gellatly added: “SBC’s trade conferences and exhibitions have been growing strongly and now provide some of the most important calendar dates for the betting industry. With issues such as advertising restrictions and player protection such hot topics in many markets, we’re very pleased to help SBC ensure the industry is fully informed and prepared for regulatory change.”



James Kilsby, GamblingCompliance’s Managing Director – Americas, believes the new Betting on Sports America conference will provide an important opportunity for all stakeholders to get together and help shape the new post-PASPA market.



He said: “SBC’s Betting on Sports America provides a vital opportunity to discuss the development of the nascent sports betting market at a time when more than two dozen state legislatures are expected to be actively crafting new laws. I’m very pleased that GamblingCompliance can play a part in influencing the discussion.”



The sixth Betting on Football conference will once again be held at Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea FC, and GamblingCompliance will be the lead sponsor on the Science of Compliance track on Day 2. This track covers aspects of the business such as problem gambling, sporting integrity, payments, fraud and regulatory process.



During the inaugural Betting on Sports America, GamblingCompliance will be involved in the States of the Nation track on Day 2 which rounds up all the regulatory and legal developments in states across the country.



The third annual Global Regulatory Awards take place in London on 1 May. The independently judged awards shine a spotlight on businesses, teams and individuals who drive the commitment to compliance within their organisations, or the organisations that advise it.