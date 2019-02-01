Gameday 51: Penguins vs. Senators

Penguins vs. Senators
PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN
The suddenly new-look Penguins follow up their performance against the league’s best with a bookend that sees them host the league’s worst club on Friday night at PPG Paints Arena in
SiberiaPittsburgh.
The Penguins were new-look in a few ways on the day, first formally revealing the Stadium Series sweaters, then shipping Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to Florida in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.
The Pens got the best of the Bolts on Wednesday in a 4-2 victory.
Justin Schultz continues to improve.
Guentzel – Crosby – Simon
Rust – Malkin – Kessel
Pearson – Bjugstad – Hornqvist
McCann – Cullen – Wilson
Dumoulin – Letang
Maatta – Riikola
Pettersson – Johnson
Murray
The Sens stink. They’re dead last in the league with 43 points. So of course, the Penguins will likely make them look like worldbeaters tonight.
Dzingel – Duchene – Ryan
Tkachuk – White – Stone
Smith – Pageau – Paajarvi
Paul – Tierney – Boedker
Chabot – DeMelo
Lajoie – Ceci
Borowiecki – Jaros
Anderson
Shut down the Senators.
Go Pens.
