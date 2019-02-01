Jerry Lawler Says There Was 'Real Heat' Between R-Truth And Nia Jax Following 'Royal Rumble' Attack

The unusual WWE Smackdown Live team of Carmella and R-Truth, who were major underdogs going into the last season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, stunned fans when they were able to win the tournament which crowned Asuka and The Miz as winners of the first season.

As a result of the win, R-Truth and Carmella earned the right to enter their respective Royal Rumble matches in the coveted number thirty spots. While Carmella had a decent showing in the women’s Rumble match, R-Truth never even entered his match, as he was attacked from behind by Nia Jax, who entered the match in his place. Jax’s efforts were rewarded in the form of an RKO from Randy Orton, and she was eliminated from the Rumble after a brief stint.

According to the latest episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, there was real heat between R-Truth and Nia Jax following the Royal Rumble attack.

“[The attack] got real heat, for real,” revealed Lawler. “[Nia] blasted poor R-Truth and knocked him face first in that wall. He was hot, for real, hot. They were having to hold him back, back there. She made it look good. It was very, very impressive.”

For those who missed it, Nia hit Truth very hard in the back of the head when she attacked him, driving him face first into the fan barricade on the side of the entrance ramp. Jerry Lawler was calling the match, and judging by his podcast comments, Truth was likely not expecting the attack to be so stiff.

As for Nia Jax, it remains to be seen what her next program will be on Raw, but if her Rumble appearance and subsequent appearance on Raw the following night is any indication, it is possible WWE is teasing Jax getting more involved in the men’s division on Monday nights.

As for R-Truth, his foiled attempt at entering the Royal Rumble match was rewarded on Smackdown Live this week, when he picked up a surprise United States Title win over Shinsuke Nakamura, then successfully defended the title on the same night against Rusev.

