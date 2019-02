NBA All-Star Statistical Snubs

Which players truly deserves to be named 2019 NBA All-Stars? We’ve got the answer, based on (in our humble opinion) the best all-encompassing stat, Wins Produced (from Box Score Geeks). Goodbye LeBron & Durant! Hello Rudy & DeAndre!

Stats as of Jan 30th games (done before DeAndre Jordan was traded to Eastern Conference)

Western Conference

Rudy Gobert – Center – Utah Jazz

14.2 WP, 15.0 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.2 bpg, 65% FG

replacing

LaMarcus Aldridge – Forward – San Antonio Spurs

4.7 WP, 21.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.2 bpg

DeAndre Jordan – Center – Dallas Mavericks

10.4 WP, 11.0 ppg, 13.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.1 bpg

replacing

LeBron James – Forward – Los Angeles Lakers

5.3 WP, 27.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.3 spg

Clint Capela – Center – Houston Rockets

10.2 WP, 17.6 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 1.8 bpg

replacing

Kevin Durant – Forward – Golden State Warriors

8.1 WP, 27.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.2 bpg

Steven Adams – Center – Oklahoma City Thunder

9.5 WP, 15.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg

replacing

Karl-Anthony Towns – Center – Minnesota Timberwolves

8.6 WP, 22.6 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.9 bpg

Jrue Holiday – Guard – New Orleans Pelicans

8.1 WP, 21.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.6 spg

replacing

Klay Thompson – Guard – Golden State Warriors

1.5 WP, 21.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.2 spg

Eastern Conference

Eric Bledsoe – Guard – Milwaukee Bucks

7.5 WP, 15.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg

replacing

Victor Oladipo – Guard – Indiana Pacers

2.7 WP, 18.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.7 spg

Jimmy Butler – Forward – Philadelphia 76ers

7.4 WP, 19.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.1 spg

replacing

Blake Griffin – Forward – Detroit Pistons

2.8 WP, 26.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.3 apg

Jarrett Allen – Center – Brooklyn Nets

7.0 WP, 11.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.5 bpg

replacing

Khris Middleton – Forward – Milwaukee Bucks

4.1 WP, 17.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.1 spg

Andre Drummond – Center – Detroit Pistons

7.0 WP, 16.5 ppg, 14.8 rpg, 1.6 spg, 1.6 bpg

replacing

Joel Embiid – Center – Philadelphia 76ers

6.4 WP, 27.2 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.9 bpg

Malcolm Brogdon – Guard – Milwaukee Bucks

6.7 WP, 95.3 FT, 15.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg

replacing

Bradley Beal – Guard – Washington Wizards

4.7 WP, 24.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.4 spg

Darren Collison – Guard – Indiana Pacers

6.2 WP, 9.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.5 spg

replacing

Kemba Walker – Guard – Charlotte Hornets

4.7 WP, 24.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.2 spg

NBA Statistical All-Star Teams

Eastern

Starters

Kyrie Irving – Guard – Boston Celtics

Ben Simmons – Guard – Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Forward – Milwaukee Bucks

Kawhi Leonard – Forward – Toronto Raptors

Nikola Vucevic – Center – Orlando Magic

Reserves

Kyle Lowry – Guard – Toronto Raptors

Eric Bledsoe – Guard – Milwaukee Bucks

Malcolm Brogdon – Guard – Milwaukee Bucks

Darren Collison – Guard – Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler – Forward – Philadelphia 76ers

Jarrett Allen – Center – Brooklyn Nets

Andre Drummond – Center – Detroit Pistons

Western

Starters

James Harden – Guard – Houston Rockets

Stephen Curry – Guard – Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis – Center – New Orleans Pelicans

Rudy Gobert – Center – Utah Jazz

DeAndre Jordan – Center – Dallas Mavericks (now New York Knicks)

Reserves

Damian Lillard – Guard – Portland Trailblazers

Jrue Holiday – Guard – New Orleans Hornets

Russell Westbrook – Guard – Oklahoma City Thunder

Paul George – Forward – Oklahoma City Thunder

Clint Capela – Center – Houston Rockets

Nikola Jokic – Center – Denver Nuggets

Steven Adams – Center – Oklahoma City Thunder