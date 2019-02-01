Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons

January 31, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dunks the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Golden State)

26 points, 10-13 FG, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 1block

Simmons and Joel Embiid outplayed, and beat, the champs.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home