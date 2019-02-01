Nightwing discusses his journey, shoes and basketball

Chris Chase, better known as Nightwing2303 from WearTesters.com joins the show to talk about his journey, his favorite sneakers and so much more. You don’t want to miss this conversation!

If you enjoyed this podcast, leave us a review on iTunes and subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can also watch the video version of this podcast on our channel.

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to WearTesters YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUAzh982ZbDziKIL8MxGmVA

If you want to surprise your significant other or your mom with something they will love on Valentine’s Day, @blowmeaway916 provides Blowouts, makeup and much more! Take advantage fellas!

► https://www.bmablowdrybar.com/

► Use the Code COWBELL to get $20 OFF your purchase on SeatGeek, Sports Events, Concerts, and much more:

https://seatgeek.com/

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://shop.spreadshirt.com/CowbellKingdom/