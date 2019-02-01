UND Hockey: Hot or Not

The University North Dakota travels to Denver to take on the Pioneers in an important two-game conference series. UND is currently sitting at 20 in the Pairwise Rankings.

It’s crunch time, if the NCAA playoffs started today, UND would be sitting at home for a second season in a row. Fortunately for the Hawks, the playoffs don’t start till March 29, 2019.

UND continues with the heart of their schedule against the top teams in the NCHC (DU, WMU, UMD). After the February death march, UND finishes the season against two team that are below them in the NCHC standings (CC and UNO)

First, here’s the good news. If have DirecTV and the sports pack you will be able to watch tonight’s game on Altitude-2. Saturday’s game will be on NCHC.TV. Here’s the national television schedule for tonight.

Statistically, the two teams are very similar. This is how the two team measure up nationally. Historically, UND hasn’t swept DU at home since November 21-22, 2003.

Power Play

34 Denver, 19/108 (17.6%)

43 North Dakota, 6/100 (16.0%)

Penalty Kill

37 North Dakota 76/ 95 (80.0%)

41 Denver 74/ 94 (78.7%)

Offensively

11 Denver 23 74 3.22 GPG

37 North Dakota 25 66 2.64 GPG

Defensively

13 Denver 2.35 GAPG

20 North Dakota 2.52 GAPG

I decided to peruse player’s individual statistics. Who’s hot and who’s not.

Who’s Hot

Jordan Kawaguchi (3g-4a—7pts) last seven games.

Nick Jones (4g-5a—9tps) last 10 games.

Mark Senden (3g-3a—6pts) the last 10 games.

Dixon Bowen ((3g-2a—5pts) last five games.

Jackson Keane (1-3a—4pts) the last four games.

Who’s Not

Jacob Bernard-Docker (0g-1a—pts) last five games.

Matt Kiersted (1g-1a—2pts) last eight games.

Colton Poolman (0g-3a—3pts) last eight games.

Rhett Gardner (0g-1a—1pt) last 12 games.

Gabe Bast (0g-3a—3pts) last 13 games.

Cole Smith (0g-3a—3pts) last 10 games.

Ludvig Hoff (1g-2a—3pts) last six games

Collin Adams (0g-2a—2pts) the last 15 games.