Warriors-Lakers The Most Expensive Tix Of NBA Season

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

Just got this press release sent to me:

 

LeBron is back and ticket demand is skyrocketing for tomorrow’s Warriors-Lakers game as a result.

 

According to no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, TickPick, tickets have an average listing price of $1,063 and are on the rise — making it the most expensive ticket of the NBA season, which tops the $885 average listing price for the Christmas Day game featuring the same two teams. Tomorrow’s ticket is 88% higher than the Warriors’ season average of $565.

 

The cheapest ticket is currently available for $188 and the average purchase price is at $457.

 

