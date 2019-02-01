Warriors-Lakers The Most Expensive Tix Of NBA Season

Just got this press release sent to me:

LeBron is back and ticket demand is skyrocketing for tomorrow’s Warriors-Lakers game as a result.

According to no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, TickPick, tickets have an average listing price of $1,063 and are on the rise — making it the most expensive ticket of the NBA season, which tops the $885 average listing price for the Christmas Day game featuring the same two teams. Tomorrow’s ticket is 88% higher than the Warriors’ season average of $565.

The cheapest ticket is currently available for $188 and the average purchase price is at $457.