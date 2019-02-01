WWE News: Hall Of Famer Calling 'Halftime Heat', First Trailer For The Rock's 'Hobbs & Shaw', PETA Reacts To Daniel Bryan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is gearing up for his next big film release, which will be a spinoff in the Fast & Furious franchise, titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The movie, which opens domestically on August 2nd, stars Johnson reprising his role of Hobbs from the Furious series, as well as Jason Statham reprising his role as Shaw in the long-running franchise.

According to IMDB, the movie centers around “lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw forming an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.”

The first official trailer for the movie has been released, and you can watch it in the above video player.

Hall Of Famer Calling ‘Halftime Heat’

As noted, WWE will be airing a live Halftime Heat match during halftime of the Super Bowl this Sunday, featuring NXT stars Ricochet, Velveteen Dream and Aleister Black vs Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole.

The bout will air live from the WWE Performance Center, and Jeremy Borash noted on Twitter that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, along with Vic Joseph, will be calling the action.

PETA Reacts To Daniel Bryan

Despite WWE Champion Daniel Bryan’s attempts to be a hated heel on Smackdown Live, it appears as if PETA believes Bryan to be a hero in WWE, as the official PETA website recently published a blog praising Bryan’s new “eco-friendly” Title belt.

“Vegan professional wrestler Daniel Bryan successfully defended his WWE Championship title Sunday night during the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble at Chase Field in Phoenix,” reads an excerpt from the PETA blog. “But it was his next move that made us cheer the star’s name at the top of our lungs: He unveiled a new, vegan, eco-friendly belt made entirely of hemp.”

Daniel Bryan has maintained in recent interviews that his intention is to be as hated as possible in WWE, and that he does not intend to be a heel the fans love, but a heel the fans truly despise, hence his complete transformation in recent weeks.

Bryan will be defending his new “hemp belt” for the first time at WWE Elimination Chamber, when he faces AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy inside the chamber.