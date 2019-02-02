MMA Manifesto

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2

We’re still in the early days of the UFC’s partnership with ESPN in the U.S., which is causing some confusion for non-American viewers.  What does this mean for them?  How do they watch this event if they can’t get ESPN+ in their country?  We’ve got you covered.

Here’s a breakdown on how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 tonight.

EST U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
8:00 PM ESPN+ TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
5:00 PM ESPN+ TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
8:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
5:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
8:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
5:00 PM UFC Fight Pass

 

