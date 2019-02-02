Is Exam 220-902 and CompTIA A+ Certification Worth it in 2018?

IT certifications continue to gain popularity as technology continues to grow. It has now become a proven way to keep your career growth by obtaining new skills. The certifications are also being used by hiring managers to recruit highly-qualified personnel. You can also use credentials to start a career in a particular field. CompTIA A+ is a certification with no prerequisites, which can provide you with a job in the IT industry. You are only required to pass two exams: 220-901 and 220-902. In this article, we will take a closer look at exam 220-902 and find out why it is so important for your IT career.

220-902 exam description

220-902 exam focuses on how to install and configure the Windows operating system and other operating systems such as Android, Linux, and Apple OS X. It also deals with cloud computing, security, and operational procedures. The exam consists of 90 performance-based and multiple-choice questions which must be answered in 90 minutes. The passing score for this exam is 700 (on a scale of 100-900).

CompTIA A+ certification was administered for the first time in 1993, which means that it is one of the oldest and most recognized credentials all over the world. More than one million IT professionals have earned it since then. CompTIA A+ is one of the certifications accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). It has been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The certification has been renewed a number of times: in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2015. It expires after three years in order to meet the ANSI and ISO requirements which ensure that the credential caters to the current technology trends.

When CompTIA A+ certification was renewed in 2015, the following topics were added:

Fundamentals of cloud computing

Mobile devices and their operating systems

More detailed troubleshooting concepts

Solving security problems

Exam 220-902 objectives

Windows operating systems: this topic covers 29% of the exam. You are required to possess the knowledge about Windows Vista, Windows 7, and Windows 8 and 8.1. The section includes installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and networking configuration of Windows OS.

Other operating systems and technologies: this topic covers 12% of the exam and focuses on the operating systems such as Android, Linux, CompTIA A+ dumps , and Apple OS X. The section concentrates on how to make the use of Mac OS, Linux, and mobile phones easier.

Security: this section covers 22 % of 220-902 exam. It deals with security threats and prevention methods. It also touches on methods of securing mobile devices.

Software troubleshooting : this theme covers 24% of 220-902. It contains the questions linked to the operating systems, security-related issues, and troubleshooting. Common problems with mobile phones operating systems and applications are also covered in this section.

Operational procedures: this objective covers 13% of the exam. This section deals with safety procedures, licensing and policy concepts, communication skills, and troubleshooting theory.

Jobs that require CompTIA A+ certification

Support Specialist

The duty of a Support Specialist is to work closely with computer users and help them troubleshoot problems. As a Support Specialist, you should be able to inquire the information about the problem from the user and explain him/her the steps to solve the issue. Support Specialists earn an annual salary of about $50,210 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Network Support Specialist

This is one of the top CompTIA A+ certification jobs because most organizations require computer networking. A Network Support Specialist job involves troubleshooting networks, maintaining the network system, network evaluation, and testing. This specialist works with Wide Area Networks (WANs), Local Area Networks (LANs), and internet connections. The salary of a Support Specialist can go up to about $62,340 annually.

Help Desk Support Specialist

Most organizations use a help desk to trace the issues and give the solutions for the technical problems being experienced in the organization. A Help Desk Support Specialist can work from inside the organization or remotely. The salary of a Help Desk Support Specialist depends on the responsibilities.

Server Administrator

The work of a Server Administrator is to provide server support for the users of Windows and other operating systems. This specialist is also supposed to solve any problems related to the use of the operating systems and do basic configuration if need be.

Important things to know about CompTIA A+ certification

It covers more than Windows Operating Systems and PC

After CompTIA A+ was renewed in 2015, a lot of topics was added in order to cater for current technologies. The 900 exam group now ensures that a user can access information on any device. The exam introduces IT professionals to a lot of other operating systems like Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows mobile. Topics such as mobile devices troubleshooting, security issues, and data management are now greatly extended.

The coverage of troubleshooting is also expanded

Since most entry-level jobs require you to have skills in troubleshooting, new CompTIA A+ certification includes abroad troubleshooting section. The certified candidates are now required to be able to solve a problem after any installation and configuration be it a device, application, or a network.

A fresh look at cybersecurity

Security threats have increased, and the organizations are now seeking for IT support staff that understands the principles of cybersecurity. The awareness of IT security has also increased. CompTIA A+ recognizes this by making it one of the objectives in the 900 series.

Cloud computing and virtualization

Cloud computing has now been largely adopted by most organizations because of its efficiency. CompTIA A+ now gives its candidates the extensive knowledge of the cloud computing and basics of virtualization.

220-902 takes care of the Internet of Things (IoT)

It is estimated that by 2020 everything will be connected, including refrigerators and kids toys. Therefore, Support Specialists will be in demand because it is their work to solve the connection problems. CompTIA A+ covers the topics on networking, cloud computing, troubleshooting, and use of various devices and operating systems. This knowledge lays the foundation for the skills needed for IoT support.

Some preparation resources for 220-902 exam

ExamSnap CompTIA A+ Certification Practice Test Part 2 220-902 Exam Questions

Official CompTIA A+ free sample questions

Conclusion

The advantages of exam 220-902 and CompTIA A+ certification are really wide. Since CompTIA A+ is among the best computer hardware credentials today, you can be sure your efforts will not be wasted. So, if you want to be among the respected professionals in the IT industry, CompTIA A+ is the best choice in 2018. CompTIA A+ certification exams are rigorous but easy to pass with proper preparation, and even easier if you have a working experience as a computer technician.