Major Update On When John Cena Could Appear Back On WWE TV

As announced by WWE, John Cena was injured during a recent match on Raw, and this injury was reaggravated during a workout session. In actuality, this was a way to write Cena out of the Royal Rumble match, since the original plan was for him to be attacked by Lars Sullivan.

The day of the Royal Rumble, WWE announced that Cena would be replaced by Braun Strowman, who was stripped by Vince McMahon of his opportunity to compete for the Universal Championship.

Cena’s short return ended due to having to return to the movie scene, as he was scheduled to start filming in Vancouver on January 20. The length of shooting this film is certainly expected to affect his WWE appearances on the road to WrestleMania.

Surrey Now-Leader reported that Cena was spotted enjoying a meal at the Joe Fortes in Vancouver. The movie filmed is named Playing with Fire, and is described as “a comedy about a group of firefighters who meet their match when they have to rescue a trio of rowdy children.”

The report also gave a timeline of how long Cena will be filming the movie.

“According to reports, the production will be based out of Burnaby, with filming to run from February until the end of March.”

Although March is a very thin timeline between then and WrestleMania, Cena has the ability to partake in a storyline that will draw the intrigue of the WWE Universe. Based on this filming timeline, it is pretty much a lock that he will not be a part of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. However, it is not known whether he will participate at the Fastlane pay-per-view scheduled for March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Cena to star in "Playing With Fire" for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/pa8kRkpT1V — Variety (@Variety) October 15, 2018

Although the plan was to have John Cena face Lars Sullivan at WrestleMania, due to Sullivan’s anxiety hurdles, those plans are not set in stone at this moment.