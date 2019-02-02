Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Feb 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Houston)

31 points, 12-15 FG, 1 3PT, 6-6 FT, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

The Joker helped keep the young Nuggets on top of the NBA standings.

 

