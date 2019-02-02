Two Top Impact Wrestling Stars Sign ‘All Elite Wrestling’ Deals As Kenny Omega Becomes An Official Free Agent

Earlier this week, Cody Rhodes revealed in a Double Or Nothing ticket party announcement press release that the All Elite Wrestling roster is “growing every day”, and it appears as if that statement just got backed up in a big way.

According to a new Tweet from AEW star Chris Jericho, former Impact Wrestling Champions Pentagon, Jr and Rey Fenix, Jr, collectively known as The Lucha Bros, have signed exclusive AEW deals.

Just heard that @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx have signed exclusively w @AEWrestling! Everybody is ao excited..except me. Both are pale comparisons to my mentors #NegroCasas, #BestiaSalvaje and #EmilioCharles. So stay the hell away from me… — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 2, 2019

Rey Fenix responded to Jericho’s hostile comments by Tweeting, “TRANQUILO SEÑOR. We train LuchaLibre old school, we are the present and we will be the future. You do not want to be near us.”

Interestingly, Jericho noted the contracts are exclusive AEW deals, meaning The Lucha Bros have likely finished up with Impact Wrestling. It remains unknown if the new AEW deals will allow the Lucha Bros to work independent, non-televised events.

The announcement of The Lucha Bros signing with AEW comes on the heels of reports that Sammy Guevara, Kylie Rae, Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor are all expected to be signing with the promotion.

In somewhat related news, former NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is officially an unrestricted free agent as of today.

Omega’s NJPW contract expired on 2/2, and he is not expected to re-sign with the company after losing the title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

While recent reports have indicated WWE made a massive deal offer to Omega, he is expected to turn the offer down, if he has not already, in favor of signing with All Elite Wrestling.

On last week’s episode of Being The Elite, a countdown clock, similar to the one used in the episodes of the show before AEW was officially announced, appeared on Kenny Omega’s phone, and it was a countdown to the expiration of his NJPW contract. The segment of the show was interpreted by most people as a sign Omega was on his way to AEW, and with him now a free agent, he is fully able to appear at the Double Or Nothing ticket announcement party taking place next week in Las Vegas.