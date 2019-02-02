WWE News: Ronda Rousey To Compete At Upcoming PPV, HHH Talks Gronk, Kurt Angle Possibly Announcing His Retirement?

Following this year’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV, the winner of the 2019 Women’s Rumble match, Becky Lynch, announced she wishes to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.

The match was made official, and the two top stars are set to collide at the big PPV in April. Since the match announcement was made, there have been rumors that Charlotte Flair will be inserted into the match at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat, but that has yet to be confirmed.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV taking place this month, however it has yet to be revealed if Rousey will be defending her title at the PPV or competing in some other type of match.

Kurt Angle Possibly Announcing His Retirement?

In what will likely prompt speculation that he might be announcing his in-ring retirement, Kurt Angle will be appearing on WWE Raw on Monday night to address his future. Angle commented on the appearance with the following Instagram post.

HHH Talks Gronk

Following speculation that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might be retiring from football after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Triple H spoke with Sports Illustrated and had the following to say on Gronk possibly pursuing a career in WWE.

“Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it,” said Levesque. “I don’t know if it’s something he’d be seriously interested in, but that’s how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly the door is open for him at WWE.”

Gronk has worked with WWE in the past, and even got physical during an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match at WrestleMania in which he helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the bout and eliminate Jinder Mahal.