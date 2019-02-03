Adam Levine rips off shirt during Super Bowl halftime performance, starts singing shirtless (Video)

Fans enjoyed Maroon 5 — and, most importantly, Adam Levine — during the halftime performance at Super Bowl LIII.
Levine was on stage singing with Big Boi, as well as Travis Scott, who actually fell off the stage at one point. It was pretty crazy, as he was rapping so hard he slipped off and wiped out, as you can see (watch here).
Levine took off a layer of clothing during each song. At one point, he was down to a tanktop, and fans around America begin gawking intently.
And, sure enough, he ripped his shirt off for the final song of the set.
And he did not put it back on.
What a buildup.
