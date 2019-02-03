AJ Styles Shoots Down Rumor Regarding His WWE Future

The announcement of All Elite Wrestling has reportedly sent rival wrestling promotions into “signing mode”, as companies have been scrambling in the past few months to lock talents into new, longterm deals, and all eyes are on top stars across many promotions to see what type of moves will be made in 2019.

Most recently, rumors have indicated WWE stars such as Dolph Ziggler, The Revival and Maria and Mike Kanellis might be on their way out of WWE, and the biggest news story of the week has been Dean Ambrose informing officials he will be leaving WWE when his contract expires in April.

Furthermore, top Impact Wrestling stars Pentagon and Rey Fenix, along with Kylie Rae, Sammy Guevara, Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor are all reportedly heading to AEW.

One top name whose contract is set to expire this year is former WWE Champion AJ Styles, and the wrestling world is keeping a close eye on his status, as Styles will certainly receive huge money offers from companies such as NJPW, ROH, AEW and maybe even his former home of Impact Wrestling.

Earlier this week, a rumor surfaced online claiming AJ Styles had re-signed with WWE, however the source is less than reputable and should be taken solely as a rumor at this point. AJ Styles himself then shot down the rumor, Tweeting, “what was that? Are you sure? Please let me know the more because I know nothing about this.”

Dave Meltzer re-tweeted Styles’ Tweet, which does not necessarily indicate Meltzer knows something we do not, but likely means he has heard nothing about Styles officially re-signing with WWE.

As of this writing, past reports have indicated Styles is likely to re-sign with WWE when a real contract renewal offer is made, but nothing has been confirmed, and WWE had made no official announcement regarding Styles’ status and/or future.