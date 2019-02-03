Becky Lynch Vs. Ronda Rousey Confirmed For WWE 'WrestleMania 35' Main Event?

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will go to war for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35. Lynch earned the right to face Rousey after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on January 27.

But now, it appears that Lynch versus Rousey could indeed be the main event on The Grandest Stage of Them All. “The Man” took to Twitter on February 3, where she alluded to that very possibility.

This is certainly good news for fans of both women. It’s also good news for anyone that’s ever supported women’s wrestling in WWE. There was a time when the company rarely featured more than two, maybe three, female Superstars on regular programming. But now the women of WWE are working main event matches on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and pay-per-view.

Hey lads, I see you all everywhere. I hear you. The signs, the posts, the pictures, the chants, the love, the excitement. We’re going to main event Wrestlemania!!! — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 4, 2019

The women of Vince McMahon’s company even have their own event, Evolution. But despite all of the tremendous strides women’s wrestling has taken over the past two years, the ultimate destination was always the main event of WrestleMania.

It’s the Holy Grail for anyone that has ever entered WWE with hopes of stardom. But this is especially true for the women, who at one time perhaps couldn’t even imagine a day when that dream could actually become a reality.

But this may indeed be the best time to make the move. Becky Lynch has never been hotter. Ronda Rousey is at the top of her game. The Man has earned the main event and The Baddest Woman on the Planet won’t be in WWE forever. The timing definitely seems to be perfect.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Charlotte Flair could be added to the match. Flair’s inclusion has been debated online for quite some time now and it may only be a matter of time until WWE makes it a reality.