Bill Belichick cleverly drops 'We're still here' line in interview with Jim Nantz after Super Bowl win (Video)

It seemed inconsequential when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dropped a “We’re still here” reference back in December, but it’s now become the team’s official catch phrase, which we learned when Bill Belichick was speaking to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz in a postgame interview after his team beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Belichick actually got a bit cocky, and showed the more braggadocios side of himself that many fail to see, but it does come out when the team rises to the occasion and emerges victorious. He spoke to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz on the field after he was handed the Super Bowl trophy, and he snuck in this dig at reporters.

“Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season to midseason, but we’re still here!” Belichick said, clearly sending a message to the doubters.

“We’re still here” Bill Belichick remembers the haters: "Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season" (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/8KIv8olpwF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2019

They are here, indeed. The Patriots have played in nine Super Bowls during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, having won six of them.